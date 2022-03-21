Cybersecurity company Sophos opens data center in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, on Monday announced that its new data center in Mumbai is now open.



The Sophos data center provides local capacity to address the growing demand for Sophos Central, the cloud management platform that supports Sophos' portfolio of advanced, next-generation cybersecurity products, the company claims.



"The local data center enables Sophos to address the business issues that impact cybersecurity buying decisions of these organisations. This will make it as easy as possible for customers and partners to access the best threat protection and detection and data storage options available from Sophos," Sunil Sharma, managing director of sales for India and SAARC, Sophos said in a statement.



The data center also provides private and public organisations of any size with the ability to store, manage and access data in-country, allowing them to meet local data sovereignty regulations.



The initial products and services in the portfolio with access to the new data center include Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Sophos Intercept X, Intercept X for Server, Sophos Encryption, and Sophos Managed Threat Response services.



The Sophos India data center is hosted by Amazon Web Services in Mumbai and is Sophos' third data center in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. The other two locations are in Australia and Japan.



