Curtain on togetherness came down on Aug 15, 1975: Mujib's grandson

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, March 17 (IANS) Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Thursday reminisced about his interactions with his grandfather Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, saying these were among a few childhood memories that never faded all these decades.





"The only occasion when my grandmother objected was when my grandfather allowed me a puff on his lighted pipe. While my grandma turned furious, my grandfather let out his trademark uproarious laughter as I coughed my little lungs out," Joy said in a Facebook post on his verified account on the occasion of Sheikh Mujib's 102th birth anniversary.



Wishing his grandfather, he also attached a smiling photograph of Bangabandhu with the poetry of legendary poet Annada Shankar Roy.



Joy also said it was very painful to say that the curtain on the togetherness came down on August 15, 1975, when Bangabandhu, and almost his entire family, were assasinated.



Joy, who is also his mother and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs Adviser, said since then, life has been one of ceaseless struggle to survival for each surviving member of the family.



"The steely resolve of my grandfather to build Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) was passed down to my mother," he said.



Stressing that the birth anniversary of his grandfather evokes the dream that he promised to his countrymen, he said: "Let it resonate in every heart and get us closer to the realisation of Vision 2041."



