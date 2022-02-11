Curbs on campaigning in TN local polls eased

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has brought in relaxations on the restrictions imposed during the campaigning for urban local body polls as the number of fresh Covid cases in the state is coming down.



On Thursday, the state reported 3,592 fresh Covid cases and 30 of the 38 districts logged in less than 100 cases each.



According to the new relaxations announced by the TNSEC, candidates and political parties are allowed to campaign from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday onwards, as against 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. earlier.



The commission also permitted the conduct of roadshows, padayatras, processions, and cycle rallies without prescribing the maximum number of participants.



The TNSEC, in a statement, said: "Candidates and political parties shall conduct public events complying with the guidelines given by the respective district administration or Chennai corporation. The parties should also inform the campaign location of their star campaigners to the district administration well in advance."



The campaigning to the urban local body polls to be held on February 19 for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 489 town panchayats, will end on February 17 evening.



--IANS

