Crushing loss to White Ferns was a 'great lesson', says Australian women's coach Mott

Lincoln, March 2 (IANS) Australia's women's team coach Matthew Mott said on Wednesday that his team had got a wake-up call ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup after the Sophie Devine-led New Zealand overhauled the massive 321-run target in a warm-up game at Bert Sutcliffe Oval here on Tuesday.



The 50-over World Cup commences on March 4 with New Zealand taking on the West Indies.



Six-time ICC World Cup champions Australia suffered a massive nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the White Ferns with nearly seven overs to spare with Devine smashing a 117-ball unbeaten 161 with the help of 23 fours and four sixes.



"As a bowling group, I think we got some great lessons yesterday, and it does show just how dangerous some teams can be," said Mott -- who is expecting a high-scoring World Cup -- to cricket.com.au on Wednesday.



He also described the defeat as a timely 'kick up the backside'. Australia will begin their campaign against defending champions England on March 5 at Hamilton.



"That was sensational batting (from New Zealand)... on a whole, we reflected after the game and we're pretty happy with where we're at. We didn't really show our hand in terms of match-ups, and some of the things that we will have planned when we play New Zealand next time.



"I'm not going to hide behind the fact we don't like losing. No one likes losing. But if you're going to lose, that's the match to lose and learn some lessons before we start the ones that count for points," added Mott.



Australia flew into New Zealand on the back of a 12-4 multi-format Ashes win against England, which also included a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series. But Mott said, with England being the defending World Cup champions, there was no room for complacency.



"England have shown over a long period of time is that they love tournament play, they turn up at the right times and that's why they're the world champions at the moment. I would take it with a grain of salt, that Ashes series, in terms of tournament play, and we'll have to be at our best to get over them.



"Yesterday was probably the perfect tonic for us -- if anyone was feeling like we're going pretty well, it was a little kick in the backside at the right time to just (remind us) that any team in this tournament on their day have got players that can stand up and hurt you."



Australia utilised nine bowlers in the warm-up game against White Ferns but still ended up on the losing side.



--IANS



akm/