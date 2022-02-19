Criminal chops off woman's finger in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) A looter reportedly chopped off a woman's finger and injured her ear lobes on Saturday to snatch her gold ornaments in J&K's Kulgam district.



The incident took place in Agroo village area of Kulgam district.



Reports from the area said the woman was walking towards the paddy field when the snatcher attacked her. She fell unconscious after the criminal cut her finger as the ring was very tight.



Both her ear lobes were also injured as he forcibly pulled out her golden ear rings.



"The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors referred her to government medical college hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment.



"Police officials reached the spot and started the investigation", the reports said.



