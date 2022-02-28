Cricket West Indies salutes late Sonny Ramadhin for his 'outstanding contribution'

St John's (Antigua), February 28 (JANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday paid tribute to Sonny Ramadhin, the legendary spin bowler who passed away at age 92.



Ramadhin, an outstanding match-winner who formed a famous partnership with left-arm spinner Alf Valentine throughout their careers, played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets at an average of 28.98, with his best being a 7/49 and 10 five-wicket hauls besides 10 wickets in a match.



The duo of Ramadhin and Valentine was a crucial part of the team which led West Indies to a famous 3-1 series win against England in 1950. Ramadhin had amazing match figures of 11 wickets for 152 runs in the historic win at Lord's -- West Indies' first Test win in England.



CWI president Ricky Skerritt said that the spinner had made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of world cricket.



"On behalf of CWI, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sonny Ramadhin, one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket. Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of world cricket.



"Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket's 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time. This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr. Ramadhin and others of his generation," said Skerritt.



"His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso -- and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket," he added.



Ramadhin was born in Trinidad on May 1, 1929. He made his Test debut against England at Old Trafford in 1950 in the team alongside the legendary Three Ws -- Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Clyde Walcott.



His best bowling figures were 7/49 against England at Edgbaston in 1957. Overall, he played 184 first-class matches and captured 758 wickets at 20.24 each.



