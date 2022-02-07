Covid deaths dip in Gujarat, daily cases also witness decline

Gandhinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) The Coronavirus pandemic in Gujarat seems to have abated with 21 deaths reported on Monday. The daily spike which was hovering around 5,000, has also witnessed a decline with the state reporting a little under 3,000 cases.



Within a span of eighteen days, the state has seen over four hundred fifty patients succumbing to the pandemic (471).



But, Sunday and Monday brought good news, with the state reporting only 19 deaths and 21 deaths respectively.



Ahmedabad lost the maximum 7 patients, followed by Vadodara with 4 deaths, Surat with 3 deaths and one death each was reported in Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Valsad and Dahod.



Meanwhile, Gujarat also saw its Covid tally going down a little bit under the 3,000 mark, as there were 2,909 positive cases reported in Gujarat on Monday. The Covid daily spike in the state had been around four to five thousand cases since some time.



Ahmedabad topped infection chart with a little under a thousand with 959 cases, followed by Vadodara 603, Rajkot 185, Gandhinagar 161, Surat 153, Mehsana 140, Banaskantha 128, Jamnagar 42 and Bhavnagar with 30 positive cases among others.



Monday's cases took Gujarat's overall Covid tally to 12,03,150.



The state currently has 38,644 active cases of Covid-19, out of which 38,429 cases are stable and 215 on ventilator support.



A total of 3,862 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 11,53,818.



More than 2.70 lakh doses of covid vaccines were administered on Monday, taking the statewide total so far above 9.98 crore.



--IANS

amc/skp/