Covid crisis: K'taka pvt schools not to press for branded shoes, uniforms

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Associated managements of private schools in Karnataka (KAMS) have decided not to force parents to purchase branded shoes and school uniforms like earlier for their children to give them a relief from financial strain in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.



At the same time, it has also decided to support the 'Make in India' concept.



D. Shashikumar, KAMS General Secretary, told IANS on Monday that the decision was taken at the office-bearers' meeting. Until now, the private schools insisted on purchasing uniforms, shoes and other materials from the prescribed showrooms or agencies only.



Most of the times, the schools recommended the purchase of big brands which caused additional burden to parents. This has even led to confrontation between school managements and parents as well. However, school managements have decided not to pressure the parents considering the financial crisis in the current scenario.



Shashikumar stated that the parents this time would be encouraged to purchase indigenous products which are much reasonable than the branded ones. "Few schools have themselves come forward with the proposal of loosening their rigid stand and we encourage it. They have realised the situation after Covid and it is a good gesture."



There are 19,645 private schools in the state in which 45.71 lakh students are enrolled. Classes for 2022-23 academic year are slated to commence from May 14.



Shashikumar has stated that the schools which come under KAMS are not supposed to direct parents to make purchases from the prescribed agency or shop. The school managements, which have already started offline classes in a full-fledged manner, are gearing up for the next academic year. Many schools have decided to cut short summer holidays to make up for the learning loss caused during Covid pandemic in the last two years. The decision of KAMS has been welcomed by parents.



--IANS

mka/shb/