Covid cases showing declining trend in India: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.



Responding to a question on alarming rise in the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country, Mandaviya informed the house, "Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, however, is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21."



The Health Minister added in his reply that the ministry continues to provide support to states and UTs to enhance preparedness and response capacities against Covid-19 and other public health emergencies. "Under ECRP Phase II, a package of Rs 23,123 crore (with Rs 15,000 cr as Central Component) has been approved. Of this, as on 31st January 2022, funds to the tune of Rs 7,245.95 crore have been released to States/UTs as part of the Central component to strengthen health infrastructure to manage any surge in cases", said Mandaviya.



With the reopening of schools, raising concern over the safety of children below 15 years of age, Health Minister Mandaviya said that the government will take a decision to vaccinate this group based on suggestions of an expert group, he said.



"About 67 per cent in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far. The vaccination drive is being implemented in a speedy manner. The future decision will be taken based on the expert group's suggestion," Mandaviya said.



--IANS

avr/skp/