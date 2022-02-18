Covid cases on downward slide in Kerala, TPR 12.31%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (IANS) The third wave of the Covid pandemic, which took a heavy toll in Kerala, appears to have subsided as on Friday, the state saw 7,780 cases, while the daily test positivity rate also was down to 12.31 per cent.



A few weeks back, the daily tally had touched 50,000 cases and the TPR went beyond 40 per cent.



In a statement issued here by state Health Minister Veena George it said there were 21,134 recoveries, while the total active cases also has come down below the one lakh mark to 85,875, of which 5 per cent were in hospitals.



A leading private hospital in the capital city which did yeoman service during the pandemic has closed down its 200 bed Covid in-patient ward.



There were 18 more Covid deaths taking the total death tally to 63,529.



--IANS

sg/vd







