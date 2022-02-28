Covid cases in K'taka dip to 268; 14 deaths reported

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Daily Covid cases in Karnataka came down to 268 against 1,119 discharges and 14 deaths on Monday.



The state presently has 5,623 active Covid cases, while its positivity rate stood at 0.70 per cent with a case fatality rate of 5.22 per cent.



On Sunday, Karnataka had reported 366 nrew cases and 17 deaths.



The number of new cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 161 against 550 discharges and 10 deaths. The city presently has 3,249 active cases.



Yadgir, Ramnagar, Mandya, Haveri, Gadag and Bagalkot districts didn't report any fresh case in the last 24 hours, while most other districts of the state recorded cases in single digits.



