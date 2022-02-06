Covid cases in Karnataka come down to 8,425, 47 deaths reported

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Covid cases in Karnataka came down to 8,425 on Sunday, against 19,800 recoveries, while 47 more died in the last 24 hours.



The state had reported 12,009 cases on Saturday and 14,950 on Friday.



The positivity rate for the day came down to 6.51 per cent, compared to 9.04 per cent on Saturday. The case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.55 per cent.



The total active cases in the state came down to 97,781 from 1,09,203.



In Bengaluru, the number of positive cases came down to 3,822 from 4,532 on Saturday, while 9,893 persons were discharged from hospitals in the city in the last 24 hours. There were another 17 deaths.



No other district in the state recorded new Covid cases in four digits.



--IANS

mka/vd