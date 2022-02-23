Covid cases in Karnataka come down to 667, 21 new deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Karnataka logged 667 new Covid cases against 1,674 discharges, as well as 21 deaths on Wednesday, as against 767 cases, 1,682 discharges and 29 deaths the previous day.



The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 9,378. The positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent and case fatality rate was 3.14 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 368 against 849 discharges, while there were 15 new deaths. Active stood at 4,759.



While Bagalkot and Bidar districts recorded zero new cases, Yadgir (1), Vijayapura (8), Ramnagar (4), Koppal (1), Kolar (4), Haveri (2), Gadag (2), Dharwad (6), Davanagere (4), Chitradurga (6), Chikkaballapura (1), Chamarajanagar (5), Bengaluru Rural (7) and Bagalkot (2) districts reported cases in single digits.



The state's positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent against 1.74 per cent the day before, and the recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent. A total of 757 patients are being treated in hospitals across the state.



A total of 72,915 Covid tests have been done in the state in the last 24 hours.



--IANS

mka/vd