Covid cases in Karnataka at 628, 15 deaths reported

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Karnataka logged 628 new Covid cases against 1,349 discharges on Friday, while there were 15 more deaths, against 1,692 discharges and 19 deaths on the previous day.



The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,518. The positivity rate stood at 0.92 per cent, recovery rate stood at 98.79 per cent, and case fatality rate for the day has been 2.38 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 346 against 769 discharges, while there were 12 deaths. The active cases in the city total 3,973.



Yadgir and Gadag districts in north Karnataka recorded zero cases.



A total of 615 patients are being treated in hospitals across the state.



In the last 24 hours, 67,583 Covid tests were conducted.



