Covid cases declining across India, except in two states: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that most states and UTs across the country are reporting now a decline in daily Covid cases, but two states - Kerala and Mizoram - remain major concerns.



"Declining trend in daily Covid cases are being noticed on continued basis in last some days. The active cases have reduced to 15.33 lakhs in the country,", Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, told a press briefing on the current Covid situation.



He said that 34 states and UTs in the country are recording a decline in Covid cases and positivity rate, but Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase on both counts.



Eight states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh - have more than 50,000 active Covid cases, he said, adding that 12 states have active cases between 10-50,000 and 16 states have less than 10,000 active cases.



He said that on average basis, around 2.04 lakh daily cases have been reported in last one week and the weekly average Covid positivity rate stands at 12.98 per cent.



Agrawal added that there is an overall dip in Covid-19 cases across India, with the active case count of the country at 15,33,921 as of February 3.



India reported a peak of 3,47,254 infections on January 21, which is less than the previous peak, 4,14,188, recorded on May 7 last year during the second wave of the pandemic.



