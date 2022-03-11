Covid-19 cases resurging in France as restrictions eased

Paris, March 11 (IANS) France's national health agency has reported 74,818 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday, a sharp increase compared to previous days.



However, the number of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in the past 24 hours has decreased compared to last Thursday, while the total number of patients in ICU has fallen from 2,231 to 1,928 during that time.



The number of patients currently hospitalised has also dropped from 23,175 to 21,287 since last Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Also on Thursday, The Pasteur Institute published an analysis of the Covid-19 situation in metropolitan France. It said the percentage of contamination after the lifting of health restrictions on March 14 will increase by 50 to 130 per cent compared to the previous months of 2022.



Daily reported Covid-19 cases could exceed 100,000 in the month of March, the Institute added.



Infectologist Benjamin Davido at Raymond-Poincare de Garches Hospital in the department of Hauts-de-Seine told French news channel BFMTV that the government's lifting of health restrictions will contribute "to the rebound of contaminations."



The French government has announced that as of March 14, it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in indoor areas, except on public transport and in health establishments. The vaccine pass will also no longer be required at most public indoor venues, except hospitals, retirement homes and care homes.



