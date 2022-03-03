Court directs FIR against Bihar University VC, 10 others

Patna March 3 (IANS) A court in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday directed local police to register an FIR against 11 persons, including the Vice Chancellor of the Bihar University, Muzaffarpur, and other varsity officials, on a complaint of financial irregularities.



Bagha police station SHO Anant Kumar said: "Such a direction has come from the court and we are taking legal advice about this matter. The FIR is not registered yet."



He said that the names of VC, Dr Hanuman Prasad Pandey, former VC Dr Rajkumar Mandal, Registrar Dr Ram Krishna Thakur, Principal Dr Arvind Kumar Tiwari, Prof Shyam Sundar Dubey, Ram Niranjan Pandey, Prof Dr Rajiv Kumar Pandey, Narvadeshwar Upadhyay, Prof Chandra Bhushan Mishra, and Umesh Yadav.



The complainant of this case is Prof Arvind Kumar Tiwari, HOD, History of Pandit Umashankar Tiwari Women's College, Bagha which comes under the varsity.



"We have filed complaints against these officials after huge financial irregularities appeared in the college. These officials were allegedly involved in financial irregularities. Hence, I filed a criminal case against them in district court Bagha 4 months ago," he said.



Sources have said that University Grant Commission had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the teaching faculty and other staff's salaries between 2008 to 2013. Besides, Rs 5 crore was also sanctioned for the construction and other development works of the building, and these officials were involved in alleged irregularities of these funds.



--IANS

ajk/vd