Couple found dead in Kanpur

Kanpur, March 15 (IANS) The bodies of a young couple were found from their house in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.



The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kushwaha, 33, and his wife Neelam, 28. They were married nine years ago.



Their bodies were found on Monday when Rahul's mother Sushma went inside the couple's room and found his body hanging on a bamboo ladder, while Neelam was lying on the ground.



Upon finding the bosies, Sushma raised an alarm and alerted her neighbours. Soon, locals alerted the police.



Neighbours told the police that Rahul used to drink a lot, due to which there used to be arguments between the couple on a regular basis.



Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and family members are being questioned.



--IANS

amita/ksk/





