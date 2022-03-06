Corruption is termite, root cause of all problems: Allahabad HC

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, while refusing anticipatory bail to a government doctor, observed that corruption was a termite in every system and once it entered the system, it went on increasing.



Rejecting the anticipatory bail of a government doctor, Justice Krishna Pahal observed that, "Corruption is a termite in every system. Once it enters the system, it goes on increasing. Today, it is rampant and has become a routine."



He further said, "Corruption is the root cause of all the problems, such as poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, pollution, external threats, underdevelopment, inequality and social unrest."



The court observed: "The menace has to be put to account. The offence is against the society. The court has to balance the fundamental rights of the accused with the legitimate concerns of the society at large vis-a- vis the investigating agency."



Dr Rajeev Gupta had filed the anticipatory bail application on behalf of his wife Dr Sunita Gupta, former senior divisional medical officer (DMO), Northern Railway, Charbagh, Lucknow. She was working with the radiology department.



Dr Rajeev Gupta is an oncologist in King George's Medical University.



A case was registered by the CBI against Dr Sunita Gupta in Lucknow and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta, professor, KGMU, Lucknow, under several sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



In the FIR, the CBI had alleged that Dr Sunita Gupta was in possession of assets (to the tune of around Rs 1.80 crore, disproportionate to her known sources of income during the period January 1, 2009 to July 12, 2016.



The CBI had also recovered Rs 1.59 crore on July 12, 2016 from Dr Sunita Gupta's residence in Lucknow.



Dr Sunita Gupta could not satisfactorily explain the source of income and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta also assisted her in amassing this unaccounted wealth, the prosecution told the court.



Appearing on behalf of the CBI, lawyer Anurag Kumar Singh opposed the anticipatory bail.



The court also commented on the oath taken by doctors at the convocation ceremony after completion of the medical course.



"The medical practitioners administer an oath at the time of convocation ceremony as provided by the Indian Medical Association which is an extension of Hippocratic oath taken the world over. The oath is not merely a formality. It has to be observed and followed in letter and spirit," said the court.



