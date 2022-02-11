Cop killed, 4 security personnel injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed and four other security forces personnel were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint police-BSF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.



Senior oficials told IANS that the greande was hurled by terrorists on a party of security forces resulting in injuries to five security forces personnel, and the SPO of later succumbed to his injuries.



The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Reinforcements have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.



--IANS

zi/vd







