Cool & Comfortable Holi styles for men

By Sakshi Shrivastava

New Delhi, March 17 (IANSlife) It is a time to celebrate life with vibrant colours, copious amounts of food, and, of course, gujiyas. Holi also heralds the start of spring and summer fashion trends for men and women alike. However, we all know that when it comes to men's clothing, the options can be quite limited. If you haven't decided what to wear yet, Sakshi Shrivastava - Senior Fashion Designer - DaMENSCH recommends the ultimate style guide for men to look their best this holiday season.





The Anything but White Look



Since the beginning of time, a white outfit has been the preferred look for Holi. However, it is not always a good idea because colour hues can leave a permanent mark on white outfits, rendering them unwearable in the future. If you don't want to ruin a perfectly good white t-shirt or kurta, opt for colourful, loose-fitted, and comfortable cotton outfits for a daytime or evening party.



The Classic Casual Look



You can never go wrong with a cotton shirt or t-shirt paired with dark denims. You can experiment with floral print shirts and botanical patterns to look effortlessly festive. For a more relaxed and laid-back look, opt for a basic t-shirt or a multicolor tie and dye t-shirt.



The Fusion Look



Choose a light, loose-fitting cotton kurta and pair it with your favourite denim. To look more rooted, you don't have to go overboard and wear a full set of kurta-pyjama. The kurta and denim combination will add just the right amount of traditional flair to your outfit for this festival.



The Chill-Vibe Look



A pair of day shorts paired with a cotton vest is one of the simplest outfit combinations. It's the ideal look for lounging around the house on Holi. Throw on a loose pair of joggers or pyjamas and slip-on shoes, and you're ready to go grab a bite with friends and family while looking your quirky best.



The Pool Party Look



If you've been invited to the coolest pool party in town this Holi, here's what you should wear. Pair chino shorts with a brightly coloured polo t-shirt. You'd definitely give all the single ladies at the party a golfer-by-day, party animal-by-night vibe.



The Master Of Accessories Look



Use accessories like hats or bandanas to add a fun little twist to your Holi look. It will not only add a splash of colour to your outfit, but it will also protect your eyes, skin, and hair from harmful chemicals. Make sure you wear comfortable shoes because there will be a lot of dancing. Finally, remember to apply sunscreen and wear your favourite sunglasses. An eye accessory will not only make you look fashionable, but it will also protect you from the sweltering heat.



