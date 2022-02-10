Constitutional values will strengthen by setting up Constitution Club: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state will soon come up with the construction of a Constitution Club in Jaipur. The MLAs of various parties sitting in this club can have a meaningful discussion which will strengthen democracy and constitutional values, he added.



He said the MLA Housing project will also be bulit with the will power of his government. The Chief Minister was addressing the foundation stone laying and ground breaking programme of the Rajasthan Constitution Club as its chief guest on Wednesday.



He thanked state Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria along with all MLAs for their cooperation in making the dream of MLA housing project and Constitution Club come true.



The Chief Minister said, "The problem of building house for MLAs was an old one. The MLAs houses built at Vidhayak Nagar East and West, and Jalupura have become very old and dilapidated. In such a situation, my government resolving this problem of MLAs lying pending for years, approved the MLA housing project."



The six-floor structure of the houses of MLAs getting ready in five months is commendable, he added.



Directing to complete both the projects on time with quality, Gehlot said the current and former MLAs will receive the facilities of the Constitution Club.



The Chief Minister said, "Nearly eight crore people of the state send 200 MLAs by electing them as their representatives. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to work in a committed manner to resolve the problems of the people and maintain the dignity of this position."



Gehlot added that public representatives are 'public servants' and they should always work among the people, and his government will continue to serve the people till the last breath. He visited the exhibition of works being done by the Rajasthan Housing Board.



State Assembly Speaker thanked the Chief Minister for converting the idea of the Constitution Club into a reality and for making financial provisions.



He said MLAs at this club will be able to hold ideological discussions with each other and their mutual relations will get strengthened.



