Conscripts, reservists don't & won't take part in Ukraine conflict: Putin

Moscow, March 8 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that conscripts and reservists "do not and will not" participate in Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.



In a video put out by the Kremlin on the occasion of International Women's Day, the President emphasized that "soldiers who are doing military service do not and will not participate in hostilities. There will be no additional call-up of reservists from the reserve.



"The assigned tasks are solved only by professional military men. I am confident that they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia."



Addressing the "mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now in battle", Putin said:

"I understand how you worry about your loved ones and loved ones. You can be proud of them just as the whole country is proud of them and worries about them together with you..."



The President also made a reference to "the great woman whom we called 'mother' in Russia... Empress Catherine II, whose sculptural image is installed here in the Kremlin".



"She was not Russian by origin, but she was proud that she became Russian," he added.



Putin also said that a new measure will take effect on April 1, under which low income families will receive payments for children from eight to 16-years-old.



The first payments will be received by the families in May, he noted.



The President further said that assistance is already being provided to parents who are single-handedly raising children between the above mentioned age group.



--IANS

ksk/







