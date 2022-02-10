Congress workers protest near Gadkari's house, seek apology

Nagpur, Feb 10 (IANS) A group of Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest in front of the residence of Union MinisterNitin Gadkari here to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that coronavirus spread due to Congress. They demanded apology from the Union Minister for PM's remark.



Gadkari is a member of parliament from Nagpur.



The protest was led by Congress city President Vikas Thakre. Holding placards and banners, Congress workers shouted slogans against BJP and PM Modi.



They said that PM Modi during debate in the Lok Sabha had said that Congress is responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the country which is an 'insult' to Maharashtra.



Countering the Congress, BJP workers led by former Standing Committee chairman of BJP ruled civic body NMC, also held demonstrations. They were joined by local MLA Krishna Khopde.



Congress workers were picked up by the police but later released.



--IANS

