Congress 'politically unemployed' since 2014: BJP MP

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP MP from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri said the grand old party has become "politically unemployed" since the Narendra Modi-led government was formed at the Centre in 2014.



Bidhuri made the remarks on Wednesday in the Parliament while speaking on the Union Budget-23, and responding to the Congress' claims on the issue of unemployment.



"In 2009, the Congress had 206 MPs in this house (Lok Sabha), which now has reduced to just 52 in 2019," he said.



"Their prince (an oblique reference to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi) said in the house that PM Modi has made two India -- one is for rich and the other for the poor, but I would say that it's the Congress which had an India, where public was governed by a ruling family, where people were like servants to one family... and now, the common people are king and the government is here to serve them," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian said.



"Thus they are unemployed, and the unemployment they are talking about is the political unemployment of their own prince," he told IANS.



"We were 116 (members) in 2009. Now, we are 303 in Lok Sabha, and that reflects the faith of the people of India in our policy and our dedication for the development of the nation. The government's skill development project has a ground level impact... even in my own constituency where 3,000 youths have benefited," he said during his speech in the Parliament.



Referring to the data, he went on to explain the comparison between the UPA and the NDA government, he said the GDP has improved from 6.9 per cent to 9.2 per cent. He said 3 crore houses have been provided to the poor people while just 13.82 lakh houses were provided in 2013-14.



--IANS

nk/pgh