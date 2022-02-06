Congress lost everything in U'khand after I left: Kishore Upadhyay

By Shashi Bhushan

Tehri (Uttarakhand), Feb 6 (IANS) Kishore Upadhyay, the BJP candidate from Tehri Assembly constituency, has claimed that the Congress has lost everything in Uttarakhand after he left the party.





On January 27, the former Uttarakhand Congress president joined the BJP and was fielded from Tehri Aassembly constituency.



Upadhyay was elected twice from Tehri in 2002 and 2007.



In an exclusive interview IANS amidst campaigning, Upadhyay said that he was repeatedly humiliated in the Congress, which is why he left the party.



"I was repeatedly humiliated 17 times and I am not ready to accept it. While in the Congress party I raised the issues concerning people and in this regard I also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union minister in-charge of state contacted me. BJP Central leaders assured me that all the rightful demands concerning people of Uttarakhand will be fulfilled at earliest and this is the reason for me joining the party," he said.



When asked what his key demand was, Upadhyay said that he was asking for implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006, giving OBC status to all the local residents of Uttarakhand and giving better health and education to the people.



"Last year, the union government gave power to states to identify and make its own list of OBC. BJP leadership has assured me that my demand will be fulfilled but due to the model code of conduct it has been delayed and party leadership said that all the needful will be done at earliest after formation of government after elections," Upadhyay said.



When asked about Congress' claims that he left the party after being denied the ticket, Upadhyay said: "Congress has only two leaders in Uttarakhand, he and Harish Rawat. I have built the Congress party in the state and my contribution is more than Harish Rawat's. They (Congress) even offered me four-five tickets on my suggestion for which I am thankful to them. But the issue is not about me, it is about issues for which I am fighting and Uttarakhand.



"The BJP leadership has assured me of fulfilling many of my demands for the people and this is the only reason for joining the party.



"I am not boosting myself but the people of Tehri gave me immense strength that both Congress and BJP have announced candidates from here at the last moment. I am thankful to the people of Tehri for their support and blessing.



"After leaving Congress I might have lost something, but the Congress has lost everything in Uttarakhand after I left the party."



While seeking people's votes, Upadhyay is promising government jobs to one member of each family in the constituency, a gas cylinder per month, free water and power, free education and health facility, Rs 25 lakh compensation for loss of life due to wild animals and a government job.



