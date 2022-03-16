Congress dissenters to hold meeting over dinner

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Not willing to step back, the Congress dissenters G-23 will be meeting on Wednesday over dinner at senior leader Kapil Sibal's residence and devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the party.



Sensing trouble, the Congress president removed state chiefs of five states on Tuesday and it has started with the loyalists targeting the dissenters.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Sibal that he does not know "ABCD of Congress", and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.



Kapil Sibal and other leaders from the group have demanded stepping aside of the Gandhis, and pave way for a new leadership.



Amid the war within the Congress, talking to IANS, Sandeep Dikshit, a former MP said: "The Congress president should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability."



He said that accessibility to the people and party leaders, acceptability within the public and accountability in wake of the losses should be there for the president and this should also be the norm for the state chief ministers and state chiefs.



Sonia Gandhi in the CWC meeting on Sunday had offered to step aside from the leadership along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but was turned down by the CWC.



The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.



"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it said.



