Congress, ally will get majority in Goa: Siddaramaiah

Panaji, Feb 8 (IANS) The Congress, along with its alliance partner Goa Forward party, will achieve a majority in Goa, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, while also accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of fiscal mismanagement and following anti-people policies.



"I am confident that the Congress, with its ally Goa Forward, will form the government on its own. We will get the required simple majority as people are fed up with this corrupt government. They want to bring the Congress back to power. That is my assessment and information. That is the people's aspiration also," he told a press conference here.



The former Karnataka CM is in Goa to campaign for the Congress ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls.



He also said that there was strong anti-incumbency against the government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, accusing the latter of misrule.



"There is a strong anti-incumbency against this BJP government in Goa. There is rampant corruption in the government. It is a non-performing government. All developmental works in Goa have come to a standstill because of this maladministration and misrule by the BJP government. Congress party will come back to power in Goa," he said.



The former Karnataka Chief Minister also accused the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre of following poor fiscal policies, which, he said, had increased the country's debt burden.



"Today, I hope that you all are aware, when PM Manmohan Singh's term ended, the loan on the country was Rs 53,11,000 crore. This had accrued since independence. Then Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. By the end of this March (2022) the liability on the country will be Rs 135,87,000 crore," he said.



"In the next fiscal year, they have mentioned in the budget, they are going to take a loan of Rs 11 lakh crore. In eight years of Narendra Modi's rule, the Government of India has taken a loan of more than Rs 83 lakh crore. This is the contribution done by the Modi government. The country's indebted (even more)," Siddaramaiah said.



