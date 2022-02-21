Cong will solve problems of stray cattle in UP: Bhupesh Baghel

Karchana (UP), Feb 21 (IANS) Taking on the BJP government on the issue of stray or abandoned cattle, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government played politics over the holy cow and left them unattended on streets.



"The UP government has no account of number of cows in the state. They are using the holy cow to play politics and have left them destitute," said Baghel, who was campaigning in support of Congress candidates in Prayagraj.



Referring to Chhattisgarh's 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', he said that if voted to power, the Congress will implement the scheme in Uttar Pradesh and solve the problem of stray cows by constructing cowshed in each village.



"Farmers in Chhattisgarh are earning Rs 30,000 per month. The Congress will implement this system in Uttar Pradesh also. Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will be benefited by selling the cow dung. Also, Gaushalas will be built in every village of the state. It will bring relief for the farmers from the stray animals which are damaging the crops," he said.



The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that change of power is evident in the state as voters are annoyed due to atrocities on the farmers.



Addressing public meetings in Bara, Karchana and Allahpur assembly constituencies, Baghel said BJP's politics is in the name of religion.



The Congress has been fighting the battle for the rights of farmers even before Independence, he said, adding that the Congress gave the right to food, education and medicine to the people.



--IANS

miz/skp/