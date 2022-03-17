Cong will be a force to reckon with in country: K'taka Oppn leader Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) The Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will overcome temporary setbacks and emerge as a force to reckon with in the country in the coming days, senior party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday.



He maintained that the party workers in Karnataka have their faith intact in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul. "We will emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections of the state and gift the victory to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.



Party workers should not succumb to the propaganda of Opposition parties and conspiracy of insiders and dedicate themselves towards strengthening the party, he said.



It is self betrayal that those who are questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi have forgotten that the Congress had won Lok Sabha elections twice before under her leadership.



Those who question her leadership must remember that not only at the centre but the Congress was ruling in 15 states of the country, he explained.



It is unfortunate that those who pulled her into active politics when she had maintained distance from politics grieving her husband's sacrifice to the nation and focusing on building future of her kids, are now questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.



Sonia Gandhi had set an example to the whole world by sacrificing the position of Prime Minister, after leading Congress to victory in 2004. This sacrifice shall always be remembered.



Congress may have lost few elections, but Sonia Gandhi shall always be in the hearts of millions of families who have benefitted from food security act, MGNREGA and RTI. This achievement can never be erased from the history, Siddaramaiah said.



Not just Congress party workers, but crores of people are with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Every Indian knows that only Congress can save India from the current state of misery, he said.



The Congress is always committed to politics backed by ideology. It may be facing a temporary setback due to communal politics, fake narratives through media and money driven elections, but truth shall ultimately win, he said.



--IANS

