Cong up in arms over 'threat' speech by Kerala CPI-M leader

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) The Congress leadership in Kerala on Wednesday came out strongly against the speech made by CPI-M Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese against State Congress president K. Sudhakaran. The Congress has demanded a case be registered under non bailable charges against Varghese.



Varghese, last evening went hammer and tongs against Sudhakaran saying that it's only because of the gratis of the CPI-M that he is alive.



"It's because that we are not interested to murder a 'creepy' character that he is alive," was the statement of Varghese which he made at a party meeting at his home district.



Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed Varghese for his statement and said this shows the arrogance of the CPI-M.



"It seems the lives of people and political personalities are in the hands of the CPI-M leaders. Those concerned should see that a case be registered against Varghese for his irresponsible statement which smacks of arrogance," said Satheesan.



"The language used by Varghese is that of a street goon and we will not allow even a speck of dust to fall on the body of our president," added Satheesan.



Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala said this statement of Varghese is a threat to the normal life of people, who seeks peace.



"He is trying to fan up trouble and authorities should register a case under non bailable charges. Such a statement has come from a top leader of the CPI-M and it's most unfortunate that the party has stooped to such a low," said Chennithala.



Sudhakaran who represents Kannur, a citadel of the CPI-M in the Lok sabha and all the top most leaders of the party including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, number two in the cabinet State Excise Minister M.V. Govindan hail from Kannur and for long the CPI-M and Sudhakaran have been engaged in a free for all.



And ever since Sudhakaran was appointed as the new president after the drubbing the Congress party suffered in the 2021 April assembly polls, there has been an increased 'attack' against him by the CPI-M.



Reacting to the speech, State Secretary of the CPI-M Kodiyeri Balakrishnan feigned ignorance and said he has no clue of what was said.



--IANS

sg/skp/