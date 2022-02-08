Cong trying to 'polarise' minority votes in Uttarakhand: BJP

Dehradun, Feb 8 (IANS) The Uttarakhand BJP is leaving no stone unturned to gain political benefits by cornering rival Congress over the reportedly promised 'Muslim University' in the state in the Assembly polls.



The BJP claims that the Muslim University controversy has been intensely created by the Congress to polarise the minority votes ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls.



Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Akil Ahmad claimed former Chief Minister Harish Rawat assured that a Muslim university would be set up in Uttarakhand. The Congress party and former chief minister Rawat have denied Ahmad's claims, the BJP has said that the opposition party is trying to 'polarise Muslim voters' in certain Assembly segments by promising to set up the Muslim University in the state for the community.



A senior Uttarakhand BJP leader claimed that the Congress leaders as part of well planned strategy said that Harish Rawat has promised setting up a Muslim University in the state. "Seeing the humiliating defeat, Congress is trying to polarise the election on religious lines," he said.



BJP chief J.P. Nadda also attacked the Congress for promising the Muslim University and said that by building 'community specific university', the Congress is spreading poison of appeasement in the state.



"In the name of community specific university, the Congressmen are now spreading the poison of appeasement. What message do these people want to give to the people of Uttarakhand at the time of elections? In the name of the university, Congress leaders are destroying the society," Nadda said addressing a public meeting in Dehradun Cantt Assembly seat on Monday evening.



BJP Rajya Sabha member from Uttarkhand Naresh Bansal said that the Congress is treating the Muslim community as 'vote bank' and by promising a university they are trying to appease the minority community.



A social media battle over the controversy has even reached the door of the Election Commission and a notice has been issued to the saffron party and its leader on the complaint of Congress party.



In its complaint to the Commission, the Congress alleged that Uttarakhand BJP and its youth wing BJYM national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga have tweeted morphed images of Harish Rawat.



Responding to the notice, in a letter to the Uttarakhand chief electoral officer, Bagga said he did not mean to insult Harish Rawat but was praising him by paring the Congress leader with the founder of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.



"Does Harish Rawat consider drawing a parallel with Sir Syed Ahmed Khan an insult to him? Syed Ahmed Khan was the first leader to set up an Islamic university in the country and Harish Rawat will be the second person to do so. However, if Harish Rawat thinks it's an insult to him, he must give it in writing and I will delete my tweet," Bagga further wrote.



