Cong cannot think beyond dynasty: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress saying that it could never think beyond its "dynasty", while praising NCP leader Sharad Pawar and TMC for attending the all-party meeting on Covid-19.



Replying to motion of thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that during the all-party meet convened to review the Covid pandemic situation, the NCP and TMC turned up but not the Congress.



Modi went to say that he wants to express his "gratitude" to Sharad Pawar who attended the meeting despite the Congress boycotting it.



While praising the NCP supremo, the Prime Minister tried to divide the Opposition and isolate the Congress as the former is part of the government in Maharashtra.



Without taking names, he said that some people need introspection as doing politics during the pandemic and trying to convince others to skip the meeting is incorrect.



He said that the problem with the Congress is they cannot think beyond the dynasty.



"It has to be accepted that biggest threat to democracy of the country is the dynastic parties and when a family is the considered supreme in any party, then the talent is the first casuality." he said.



On Monday too, Modi had attacked the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi stating that the party had not lost its arrogance despite being out of power for so long.



Seems the Congress has decided not to come back to power for 100 years, and he too is prepared for it, he quipped.



"If you had had feet on the ground, then you would have seen it. But most of you are stuck in 2014. You are facing the result. You give a lot of advice but forget that you too have had the opportunity to sit here (on the treasury benches) for 50 years," Modi said and went on to list the states that have not voted for Congress for the last 25 years onwards.



People of Nagaland have not voted for Congress since 1998, that is 24 years. People of Odisha have not voted since 1995, 27 years; people of Goa has not voted for Congress since 1994, that is 28 years; Tripura since 1988, 34 years; Uttar Pradesh since 1985, 37 years; West Bengal since 1972, almost 50 years ago; Tamil Nadu last voted for Congress in 1962, almost 60 years before, he said.



"You take the credit for the formation for Telangana, but after that people there have not voted for you. Same in case of Jharkhand," the PM added.



