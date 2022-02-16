Complaint filed against Arvind Kejriwal for alleged sedition

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a police station in Mohali in Punjab for his alleged collaboration with Khalistani separatists.



The complainant, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit, in his complaint quoted an interview former Aam Aadmi Party leader, Kumar Vishwas.



As put forth by Dikshit, Vishwas in the interview had spoken about his and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's conversations during the 2017 Assembly elections in Punjab.



Vishwas had warned Arvind Kejriwal in 2017 against increasing Khalistani separatists. The complaint further read that Kejriwal had ignored the warnings, and said that he will manage them.



"...Thereby accepting that he was in contact with separatists for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections," the complaint read.



It further said that Kejriwal did not express any opposition to the idea of Khalistan and instead supported it, stating that in the said case, ‘he will happily become the Prime Minister of an independent state of Khalistan'.



"The statements were made with an intention to cause, or most likely to cause, fear or alarm within the public. In view of this, a case of sedition has been lodged against Kejriwal," Dikshit's complaint read.



Pertinently, no FIR was registered in connection with this till now.



Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha refuted the allegations and lashed out at Vishwas for defaming and deriding Kejriwal.



"The malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory insinuations made by Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory, but are redolent of promoting hatred ill will, and hostility in the society, in particular against the AAP," Chadha said.



