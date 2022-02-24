Colin Farrell teases Penguin spin-off series

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has teased 'The Penguin' TV series will be set "a little short time" after 'The Batman' and will explore what made his character "the man he is" today.



The 45-year-old actor will portray the villain, aka Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming movie and he confirmed plans are underway for an HBO Max spinoff series, which will explore "what made him the man he is".



He said: "They are still early in the process of creating this world.



"We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off I think. I think it'll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film."



"We'll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he's beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist."



Although it is still "early days" Colin is delighted about the idea of the spin-off because he's found it "so much fun" to play The Penguin and loves the thought of investigating where his alter ego's vulnerabilities are, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's a lovely, lovely character, and explores vulnerabilities.



"His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but (also) to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun."



'The Penguin' is the second proposed spin-off from 'The Batman' for as the streaming service has already commissioned a drama set within the Gotham Police Department, which will have Joe Barton serve as showrunner.



In addition, the network has other live-action DC shows in the works, including 'Peacemaker', a John Cena-starring 'Suicide Squad' spin-off, a 'Green Lantern' series, and 'Justice League Dark'.



