Coldest temperature in 123 years hits Denver

Denver, Feb 24 (IANS) The coldest weather in 123 years has gripped Denver, the capital of the western US state of Colorado, reaching minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 21.6 degrees centigrade), according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



The previous record of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees centigrade) was set in 1899, Xinhua news agency reported citing NWS.



"Frostbite can develop in 10 to 30 minutes in the expected conditions on Wednesday," the NWS warned, telling residents to "avoid prolonged outdoor exposure."



Wednesday night will stay cold with temperatures dropping near zero in Denver, with "on and off snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning," local television station KDVR reported.



Meanwhile, in the nearby Rocky Mountains, "storm number two moves in today," CBS said Wednesday, telling residents to expect another 4-10 inches of snow accumulation across the Western Slope and Southern Mountains by noon on Thursday.



A winter snow warning was issued Wednesday with cautions for travelers on Colorado's main east-west highway Interstate 70.



