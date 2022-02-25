Cloudy weather with light rain/snow likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) The MeT department has forecast mainly cloudy weather with light rain/snow in J&K, Ladakh during the next 24 hours.



An official of the MeT department told IANS: "Weather is likely to remain mainly cloudy with light rain/snow in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours."



Srinagar recorded 1.6 degree, Pahalgam minus 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.



Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 18.0, Leh minus 7.0 and Kargil minus 13.0 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city clocked 10.4, Katra 7.5, Batote 0.7, Banihal and Bhaderwah -- both minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.



--IANS

sq/svn/