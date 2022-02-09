Cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Light snow in higher reaches and rain occurred in plains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly to generally cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.



An official of the IMD told IANS: "Weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours".



Srinagar recorded 0.6 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.1 degree and Gulmarg minus 10.0 degrees as the minimum temperature today.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 16.2 degree, Leh minus 8.0 and Kargil minus 13.4 as the night's lowest temperature.



Besides, Jammu city clocked 8.8 degrees, Katra 7.2 degrees, Batote 2.1 degrees, Banihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 1.6 degrees as the minimum temperatures.



