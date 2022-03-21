Clear guidelines on booster dose for under 60 yrs sought in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Shiv Sena Member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday urged the health ministry to issue clear guidelines on the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for those under 60 years of age.



Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi said as the world is returning to normalcy and international flights are resuming from March 27, several countries have come up with strict guidelines on vaccine doses that have been administered within a specific time period before allowing entry.



In absence of clear guidelines, Indians will be left in the lurch, and hence the health ministry should come up with clear guidelines on it, she said.



YSR Congress Member Ayodhya Rami Reddy raised the lack of adequate cold chain warehouses in Andhra Pradesh and his home district Guntur. Requesting financial assistance and infrastructure for cold chain warehouses, Reddy said it will help in export of famous Guntur chilli.



At this, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu pointed out that Guntur has the maximum number of cold chain warehouses.



--IANS

ssb/shb/