Circle rates in Delhi may increase soon

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Delhi government may soon increase the circle rate that decides the purchase and sale of properties. The government had planned to increase the rates last year but a decision towards that was not taken due to the Covid situation.



A rise in the circle rate will increase the cost of buying a house and other properties in Delhi.



However, the circle rate will not be increased in all the areas of the national capital.



There is a plan to increase the circle rate only in some posh areas of the city. The rate could be increased up to 30 per cent in these areas.



Currently, a proposal for a change in circle rate has been sent to the Delhi Revenue Minister. Later, it would be placed before the Delhi cabinet for approval.



The circle rate in Delhi was changed eight years ago in 2014.



The Delhi government is of the view that the cost of land in the national capital has increased significantly in the last eight years. In view of this, now preparations are being made to increase the circle rate in Delhi.



The Delhi government says that due to the continuously improving infrastructure in Delhi, land rates have increased significantly in many areas.



While the government is preparing to increase the circle rate, on the other hand, efforts are being made to strengthen the infrastructure.



In this sequence, the Delhi government has talked about getting rid of pothole-free roads within a month.



PWD Minister Manish Sisodia during a review meeting gave orders to the PWD officials, and said that the Delhi government is committed to provide better facilities to the citizens of Delhi and this includes better roads.



During the meeting, Sisodia directed the officials that all stretches of roads falling under PWD Delhi should be inspected and the places where the roads require patchwork and repairs should be completed within a month.



He directed the officials that the road repair work should be done in a better way without any delay and if any delay is found in the work or any defect is found then action will be taken against the engineers concerned.



The government also said that PWD Delhi will soon launch a mobile application so that citizens of Delhi can get better facilities and their complaints should be done immediately. Through this application, citizens of Delhi will be able to complain about bad roads.



--IANS

gcb/pgh