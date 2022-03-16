Chunky Panday embodies evil in poster of 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Chunky Panday's poster as the antagonist Muhammad Ghori from his Gujarati film 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' was released on Wednesday.



The film will mark the actor's foray into Gujarati films and by the looks of it, he looks extremely convincing in his evil avatar.



In the poster, Chunky Pandey looks merciless and wily. Between everything menacing, belligerent and surrounded by arrows, Chunky's character of Muhammad Ghori stands with a sword in his hand and rage on his face. The actor seeped into the skin of the character with his kohled eyes, long grey hair and dark-patterned authentic ensembles.



'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' is Gujarati cinema's first historic drama film that will be released by A Tree Entertainment. While the film is directed by Nitin G and produced by Umesh Sharma, the music is by Parth Thakkar and the lyrics are penned by Chirag Tripathi.



Speaking more about the poster, producer Umesh Sharma, said, "I'm truly delighted by the response we have received towards the movie till now. Chunky Panday is the best thing that could have happened to this film. He perfectly exemplifies the character and we cannot wait for people to uncover his jinx on-screen as Muhammad Ghori."



Director Nitin G added, "This character belongs to Chunky Panday and he has efficiently carried the personality of Muhammad Ghori throughout the film, doing total justice to the character. We hope that people too feel the same way."



