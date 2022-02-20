Chrissy Teigen resumes IVF after miscarriage

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen hints that she and her musician husband John Legend are trying for another baby after she suffered a miscarriage in 2020.



She captioned the post: "here we go again!"



Teigen also included a GIF of a dancing uterus onto the image, drawing an arrow towards it and writing "lol", reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Back in October 2020, the couple had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding and eventually lost the baby.



While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.



Alongside a black-and-white image of herself in hospital, she wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough



"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.



To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."



