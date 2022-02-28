Chinese FM to address UN Human Rights Council meeting
Mon, 28 Feb 2022 1646043124000
Beijing, Feb 28 (IANS) On behalf of the Chinese government, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver on Monday, a video speech at the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council's 49th session, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, said.
The high-level segment will be convened from February 28 to March 2, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/sks
