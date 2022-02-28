Chinese FM to address UN Human Rights Council meeting

Beijing, Feb 28 (IANS) On behalf of the Chinese government, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver on Monday, a video speech at the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council's 49th session, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, said.



The high-level segment will be convened from February 28 to March 2, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.



--IANS

int/sks