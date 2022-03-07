Chinese FM says Taiwan will eventually return to 'embracing the motherland'

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Taiwan is an integral part of China and will eventually return "to the arms of the motherland".



"Taiwan will eventually return to the arms of the motherland," he said at a press conference.



He recalled that some forces in the US, in order to contain China, encourage those who advocate Taiwan independence, thereby challenging the "one China" principle, RT reported.



"Attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure," RIA Novosti quoted the Minister as saying.



Wang also said that China will firmly defend national sovereignty against the backdrop of increasing US pressure and is ready to take all possible measures to this end.



In February, China decided to take countermeasures against the US over arms sales to Taiwan that would target Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.



