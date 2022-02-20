China's mobile gaming market reports revenue growth in Jan

Beijing, Feb 20 (IANS) China's mobile gaming market recorded a growth in revenue in January, data from a recent industry report showed.



According to Xinhua news agency, the sales revenue of the market reached about 22.24 billion yuan (about $3.51 billion) last month, up 17.76 per cent year on year, said a report released by CNG, a research institute on the gaming industry.



The revenue also increased 20.25 per cent from December 2021, the report said.



The overseas sales revenue of China-developed mobile games stood at about $1.6 billion in January, up 5.27 per cent from a month earlier.



Taking a look at India, the country is currently home to over 430 million mobile gamers and the number is estimated to grow to 650 million by 2025, according to the latest data provided by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).



As the Indian gaming market is poised to hit $3.9 billion (in value) by 2025, over 40 per cent of hardcore mobile gamers are paying for their games with an average spend of Rs 230 per month.



