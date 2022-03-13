China renews 2nd-highest alert for thick fog

Beijing, March 13 (IANS) China's national observatory on Sunday renewed the second highest orange alert for thick fog in some regions of the country.



According to the National Meteorological Centre, heavy fog is expected to blanket parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanxi and Liaoning, reports Xinhua news agency.



The southern area of the Bohai Sea, parts of the Yellow Sea, Laizhou Bay, coastal waters of the Shandong Peninsula and Jiangsu will also be shrouded by heavy fog, said the centre.



Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 50 metres, it added.



Drivers have been asked to observe the safe speed limit, and airports, freeways and ports have been told to take appropriate safety measures.



China has a four-tier colour-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.



--IANS

ksk/

