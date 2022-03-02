China conditionally approves recombinant protein Covid vaccine
Wed, 2 Mar 2022 1646222225000
Beijing, March 2 (IANS) China conditionally approved the registration application of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19, the National Medical Products Administration said Wednesday.
The vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co, Ltd., was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, said the administration, Xinhua news agency reported.
It marked the first approved Covid recombinant protein subunit vaccine in China.
--IANS
int/sks
The vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co, Ltd., was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, said the administration, Xinhua news agency reported.
It marked the first approved Covid recombinant protein subunit vaccine in China.
--IANS
int/sks