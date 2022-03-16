China approves fully bioabsorbable occluder for heart defects

Beijing, March 16 (IANS) China's National Medical Products Administration has issued marketing approval for a self-developed fully bioabsorbable occluder for ventricular septal defects, according to the Fuwai Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.



Ventricular septal defects are a common form of congenital heart disease, and can cause pulmonary arterial hypertension and pose a threat to life, Xinhua news agency reported.



The novel occluder developed by Chinese medics is made using biodegradable materials. It is gradually replaced by the body's own tissue and degrades over time, serving as a temporary "bridge" for the heart to repair itself, according to Fuwai Hospital, also the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases.



Interventional closure is a common method used to treat ventricular septal defects, and it has the advantages of decreased trauma and a quick recovery period, whereas traditional metal occluders are designed to stay permanently in the body, which is likely to lead to long-term complications, said Pan Xiangbin, director of the structural heart disease center of Fuwai Hospital.



The ultrasound-guided intervention technology developed at Fuwai Hospital can replace radiation-guided technology, as it is able to detect non-metal fully bioabsorbable materials implanted into the human body, thus removing a key obstacle in the development of such occluders, said Hu Shengshou, head of the hospital.



