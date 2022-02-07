Chilean President accepts resignation of Foreign Minister

Santiago, Feb 7 (IANS) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has accepted the resignation of Andres Allamand, who had been serving as the country's Foreign Minister.



The president's office said in a statement that Carolina Valdivia Torres, who was currently serving as undersecretary of foreign affairs, will be the new interim Foreign Minister, Xinhua news agency.



"President Sebastian Pinera thanks Andres Allamand for his leadership while in office and wishes Carolina Valdivia success in this new challenge," the statement said.



Allamand will become the Secretary General of the Ibero-American General Secretariat in the coming weeks.



Pinera's term in office will end on March 11.



