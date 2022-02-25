Chile registers 30,675 more daily Covid-19 cases

Santiago, Feb 25 (IANS) Chile registered 30,675 Covid-19 infections and 224 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,953,895 confirmed cases and 41,795 deaths, the Ministry of Health has said.



It also reported 106,133 active cases in the south American country, Xinhua news agency reported.



Health Minister Enrique Paris said there has been a general decline in the number of infections, after a peak of more than 38,000 daily cases on February 11 as a result of the Omicron variant of the virus.



New infections decreased by 14 per cent in one week, with 13 of the country's 16 regions seeing a reduction in new cases, according to official data.



The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last day was 25.62 per cent nationally and 17.64 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the Ministry reported.



